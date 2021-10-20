Oct 20 – Vignettes on Prayer

In this vignette we will give another account of Daniel Nash’s prayer ministry. “On one occasion when I got to town to start a revival a lady contacted me who ran a boarding house. She said, ‘Brother Finney, do you know a Father Nash? He and two other men have been at my boarding house for the last three days, but they haven’t eaten a bite of food. I opened the door and peeped in at them because I could hear them groaning, and I saw them down on their faces. They have been this way for three days, lying prostrate on the floor and groaning. I thought something awful must have happened to them. I was afraid to go in and I didn’t know what to do. Would you please come see about them? No, it isn’t necessary,’ Finney replied. ‘They just have a spirit of travail in prayer.’” The church in Jerusalem tarried for ten days before the Holy Spirit fell. Lost today is the tarrying meeting where we meet with God until the glory falls. We need that again.