Oct 21 – Vignettes on Prayer

In this series of Vignettes we have been looking at the prayer ministry of Daniel Nash often called the Prince of Prayer. He worked alongside Charles Finney who was considered one of the most effective evangelists, of the 19thcentury. Here is another account of their ministry together. Charles Finney so realized the need of God’s working in all his service that he was wont to send godly Father Nash on in advance to pray down the power of God into the meetings which he was about to hold.” I saw this in action in 1980, when Billy Graham came to Edmonton. The city was saturated by prayer and thousands came to Christ. Charles Spurgeon called the prayer room the engine of the church. Let us go back to the prayer closet with others and win our communities back to God.