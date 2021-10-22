Oct 22 – Vignettes on Prayer

In this Vignette we have another account of the prayer life of Daniel Nash to encourage you. Daniel

Nash would not attend meetings, and while Finney was preaching Nash was praying for the Spirit’s outpouring upon him. Finney stated, ‘I did the preaching altogether, and brother Nash gave himself up almost continually to prayer.’ Often while the evangelist preached to the multitudes, Nash in some adjoining house would be upon his face in an agony of prayer, and God answered in the marvels of His grace. The praying men who held the ropes. The tears they shed, the groans they uttered are written in the book of the chronicles of the things of God.” Only praying people will accomplish much when they pray. Never stop praying and only pause when the answer comes and then keep praying through.