Oct 7 – Vignettes on Prayer

I love sharing in these vignettes powerful little tidbits of information on the realm of prayer. There are five truths I wish to share with your today. Prayer is the key to open all closed doors. Prayer is the key that opens the kingdom of heaven (Matt 16:19). Prayer is the key to freedom from slavery, poverty and sorrow. Prayer is the key that gives gateway to God’s presence. Prayer is the key that brings good connection between man and God. Prayer is the highest and holiest calling we can engage in. It is at the heart and soul of Christian life. To go one day without prayer is like going without food or water. Eventually you do. So many Christians are dying because they lack understanding or the desire to pray. Do not let this be your testimony today.