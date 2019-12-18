Dec 18 – Open Hand – Psalm 145:16-17

The Lord is there with an open hand and will satisfy every living thing. The thing that is so amazing is that this planet has over 7 billion people but still has enough resources to meet every need. Thirty years

Ago they told us we would be out of fossil fuels in 50 years. Just recently they found a field of natural gas in Australia to last another 100 years. They are finding new minerals all the time. God is amazing in the way He knew what we needed and then created a planet that could not maintain mankind but have adequate resources to meet all our needs. He will satisfy the needs of every living creature.

The Lord is righteous in all His ways and loving toward He has made. God is fair and right toward all of us. Sinner and saint alike are loved. We are all given grace. What we do with that grace will secure us heaven or hell. His righteousness is extended to all. Grace and mercy is given to all but we must accept these virtues to secure their full value. Today accept all God has given and live that eternal and abundant life He has for you.