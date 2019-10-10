It is Thursday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 2:7, Paul states, in order that in the coming ages he might show the incomparable riches of his grace, expressed in his kindness to us in Christ Jesus. Right now we have the riches of His grace available to us. This means kindness, love, joy and peace. Things that not only we have but we must share with others. Let us never make it about us but others. The world needs these qualities and we have them. So let us share them with those in our world and glorify God at the same time.