Our choice

Ezra writes in Ps 119:133,Direct my footsteps according to your word; let no sin rule over me. So the promise and challenge is to not things rule over our lives. That is a moment by moment decision on our part. We control what happens to us. So today choose to walk with the word and in the Spirit and be a blessing and walk in victory. It is your choice.
