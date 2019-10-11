Our Mission

It is weekend and here is your thought. In Eph 2:8 Paul states, For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God. Paul reveals we cannot save ourselves. It is only through Jesus Christ can this happen. So today tell all in your world this truth. It will deal with I can save myself syndrone. You must tell others before Jesus Christ comes back. There is little time and so many to touch. Be His ambassador today.