Jan 6 – Outline of Revelation (Part Two)
War in heaven Ch 12
Beast of sea and earth Ch 13
Lamb and 144,000 Ch 14
Scene in heaven Ch 15
Six bowls of wrath, Armageddon, seventh bowl of wrath Ch 16
Doom of Babylon, victory of the Lamb Ch 17
Babylon has fallen Ch 18
The coming of Christ Ch 19
Satan bound and judgment comes Ch 20
New heaven and earth and the New Jerusalem Ch 21
River and tree of life and the final message Ch 22
I trust have given you an idea of the book. It is a book that is more up to date than tomorrows Newspaper. God does not want you to be ignorant of His plans.