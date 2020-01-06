Jan 6 – Outline of Revelation (Part Two)

War in heaven Ch 12

Beast of sea and earth Ch 13

Lamb and 144,000 Ch 14

Scene in heaven Ch 15

Six bowls of wrath, Armageddon, seventh bowl of wrath Ch 16

Doom of Babylon, victory of the Lamb Ch 17

Babylon has fallen Ch 18

The coming of Christ Ch 19

Satan bound and judgment comes Ch 20

New heaven and earth and the New Jerusalem Ch 21

River and tree of life and the final message Ch 22

I trust have given you an idea of the book. It is a book that is more up to date than tomorrows Newspaper. God does not want you to be ignorant of His plans.