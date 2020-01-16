John writes in 1 John 2:14, I write to you, dear children,

because you know the Father.

I write to you, fathers,

because you know him who is from the beginning.

I write to you, young men,

because you are strong,

and the word of God lives in you,

and you have overcome the evil one. A great promise to know that through the word of God we overcome all evil. Jesus came tos et us free and give us victory over the devil. Stand in that promise today and live a free life in the Lord.