It is the weekend and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 3:13, Paul states, I ask you, therefore, not to be discouraged because of my sufferings for you, which are your glory. Paul points out that suffering and hard times are not something to be avoided but embrace. They are often stepping stones to the next phase of our lives. What we need to do is trust the Lord and have the right outlook. So today if something bad happens ask the Lord to help and then do your part to get through. This way you will become an overcomer.