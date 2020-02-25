Feb 25 – – Rev 3:7

Vs 7 – This message comes from Jesus Christ. Remember the book of Revelation is not just about things to come but Jesus’ message to the church of all ages. This message is directed to the messenger, angel or church leader of the church at Philadelphia.

Philadelphia, “the city of him who loves his brother”), is a town and district of Manisa Province in the Aegean region of Turkey. It is situated in the valley of the Kuzuçay (Cogamus in antiquity), at the foot of the Bozdağ Mountain (Mount Tmolus in antiquity). It stands on elevated ground commanding the extensive and fertile plain of the Gediz River (Hermus in antiquity), presenting an imposing appearance when seen from a distance. There mineral springs comes a heavily charged water popular around Turkey. The city’s is synonymous with the grapes and raisins.

Jesus is known for four things here. He is holy and true. You can trust Jesus. He holds the keys of David. He has the lineage of David. He is a direct descendent of David. Jesus met all the criteria for being the Messiah. When He opens a door no man can shut it. When He closes a door no man can open it. Such a wonderful thing to know that when God opens a door for you it cannot be shut but also when He closes a door it cannot be opened. This is a truth with two sides.