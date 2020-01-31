Power of Words

Solomon wrote in Prov 18:21, The tongue has the power of life and death,and those who love it will eat its fruit. What you say is so important. So today speak encouragement and life into others. Be a blessing and tell people how much you appreciate them. Speak these things while they can be heard. Especially to your loved ones.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.