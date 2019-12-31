Dec 31 – Praise the Lord – Psalm 150

I cannot believe it here we are at the end of the year closing off the Year in Psalm with a fitting ending. The Psalmist writes Praise the Lord. Praise Him in the sanctuary, in the heavens, for his acts of power and his surpassing greatness.

Praise him with the trumpet, lyre and harp. Praise him the tambourine and dancing. Praise him with the flute and strings. With the clash of cymbals. Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. So as the chorus says today. “Lets just praise the Lord, praise the Lord, lets just lift our hands towards and praise the Lord.” As we close off this year I just want to thank you for being with me in this devotional. Thank you for spending time with me. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life. Thank you for praising the Lord with me. My prayer for you is that you become like David a person after God’s own heart. God Bless.