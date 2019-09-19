It is Thursday and here is your thought. Paul states in Eph 1:16, I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. Paul is a man of prayer and wishes all who read his letter to have the aim and goal. We should be praying for one another. In fact this is the greatest thing we can do for each other. Pray shows you care and that you want all the best for someone. When you pray you are actually doing the highest calling. Jesus is praying for us so when we pray for someone else we are doing what Jesus is doing. So today pray for someone else and in this way you are being like Jesus.