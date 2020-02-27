David said in Psalm 4:3, Know that the Lord has set apart his faithful servant for himself; the Lord hears when I call to him. What a great promise to know that when you pray the Lord will hear and will answer. So today do not hold back. Tell the Lord all you need to. Get it off your chest, get peace and divine help. Help is only a prayer away.
