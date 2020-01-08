Prayer Power

Jesus stated in John 15:7, If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. What a great promise. Prayer is the ability to communicate with God, spirit to spirit. This promise says you can asked what you need and you will get it. So today talk to God and get what you need moment by moment and also have his friendship. Remember this is your promise and it is yeas and amen.