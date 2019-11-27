Prayer Power

In Eph 3:15, Paul states, “from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name.” What a great thought to know that God is the creator of the world and you have a relationship with Him. That means you have all the benefits of heaven at your disposal. So today access them through prayer and release them into the lives of others through the same means. God will bring abundant life into your situation. All you have to do is ask. So ask.