In John 14:6, Jesus stated, Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. So salvation is through Jesus Christ alone. All other claims are wrong. Today you have the chance to live and show Jesus Christ in your life. You have the message and the truth to proclaim to your world. Other need to hear and see what you have. So today proclaim Jesus Christ in your world and be His voice and example.