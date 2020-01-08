Jan 8 – Reason for the Book – Rev 1:1-2

Vs 1 – The first truth is that book is about Jesus Christ. God the Father gave Him a message to show to his servants all who called Christ as Lord and Savior. This was for John’s time and for ours. The message and intention of this book is timeless. Should Jesus tarry it will have relevance to the next generation. The reason for this book is clear, to show the things that will soon take place. God wanted to make sure that His servants were not caught unawares. Another truth is that these things will happen because the Lord Himself as ordained it. The Lord is not man who is a liar. His word is true and what He says will come to pass will come to pass. The Message was made known by an angel sent to John the beloved. John would be the writer and revealer of this message.

Vs 2 – John would have the privilege to bear witness to the word of God. This statement makes it clear that this is the Word of God and God holds His word above His name. This message would be the testimony of Jesus Christ. This word or book will show who He is and what He is doing. John will record all He saw.