James writes in James 1:6, But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. So the Lord wants you to walk by faith and not by sight. When you ask him in prayer for something believe and you will receive. Do not let doubt keep you from your promises today.
