John writes in 1 John 2:27, As for you, the anointing you received from him remains in you, and you do not need anyone to teach you. But as his anointing teaches you about all things and as that anointing is real, not counterfeit—just as it has taught you, remain in him. So we are told to remain in Him. That means every moment belongs to him. So throughout this day remain in the Lord and have the life you always wanted.