Remember God’s goodness.

Sometimes it is easy to forget that God is good when you are going through hard times. It is in these times that we learn the best lessons. If you never struggle you would never how strong or creative you can be. So instead of wishing away problems learn from them so you will not make them again. It is also important to trust God during these times. I came across a Facebook post one day that said, “God why did you not stop the storm coming to which God answered, “Your enemies cannot swim but you can.” I like that so remember God will be with you in every storm.