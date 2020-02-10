Feb 10 – Repent – Rev 2:16

Vs 16 – Jesus tells the church here to repent. Turn away from their sins and wicked ways. Purge these two groups out of the church. Do a household cleaning. Jesus says that He himself will come to fight against these groups himself with the sword of his mouth. The word of God truly interpreted is the best defense against heresy and evil practices. When the word of God is preached and live evil will not flourish. Jesus also says that those who practice sin will be eventually destroyed by their own devices. A good lesson to remember and learn.