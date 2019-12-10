In James 4:7, James remind us, Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. What a great promise to know you have victory over the devil. It is all because you have submitted to the Lord. So today stay there and be victorious in all things. Moment by moment this day be a victor not a victim it is your choice.
