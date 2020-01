January 2 – Revelation Emphasizes

1. The message to the seven churches to be ready. The tribulation is brought about by

Man’s sin so God is preparing the world for judgment.

2. It has promises to the faithful. The moral and spiritual conflict of the age.

3. You and I have a choice to make to be sure that we are ready for the coming of the Lord. Sin must

not be a part of our lives. We are in the last days and so we should live each moment in the light of

eternity.