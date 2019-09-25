It is the middle of the week and here is your thought. Paul writes in Eph 1:20, he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, Jesus is seated in heaven at the right hand of God working on your behalf. You have a friend who is concerned about every aspect of your life. He knows what is best so trust Him and give everything to Him today. He cares about the smallest detail of your life. Jesus is your friend and advocate. Whatever you need He will make sure you get it. So ask and you will receive.