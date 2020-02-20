Feb 20 – Sardis – Rev 3:1

Vs 1 – Again a message is about to be given to the messenger, angel or church leader and to the church in Sardis. Sardis was situated in the middle of Hermus valley, at the foot of Mount Tmolus, a steep and lofty spur which formed the citadel. It was about 4 kilometres (2.5 mi) south of the Hermus. The Greek historian and father of history, Herodotus, notes that the city was founded by the sons of Hercules, the Heraclides. According to Herodotus, the Heraclides ruled for five hundred and five years beginning with Agron, 1220 BC, and ending with Candaules, 716 BC.

Jesus is known here as the one who holds the seven spirits. In each case Jesus is shown as the one who comes from God and is God. He also has the seven stars. Seven is the number of perfection. Six is the number of man. Three is the number for God. Sardis is known here for three things. First, they are known for their deeds. They are working, they are busy and they are active. Secondly, they are known to be lively. They have all the form and substance of being alive. They are doing the things that someone expects a church is should to be doing. Yet Jesus calls them dead. They were socially involved in their community. They were a social club and community outreach center but they were doing it for themselves and not the Lord. This can also be applied to the individual. We can be doing all the right things in our service to God but can be dead. We are into the form not the substance. Sardis is known as the dead church. A sad commentary yet today we have many churches and individuals like that.