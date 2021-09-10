Sept 10 – Vignettes on Prayer

In this last vignette in this series of prayers designed to bring you greater victory in prayer we have given you scripted prayers which I personally use weekly. I found these scripted prayers especially effective when I do not know what to say or how to pray. They give me focus. As I said at the beginning of this series of snap shots these are a combination of adaptations I found and things I added to make these prayers my own. Here is the last one in this series. “I refuse to be discouraged. You are the God of all hope. You have proven Your power by resurrecting Jesus Christ from the dead, and I claim in every way Your victory over all satanic forces active in my life, and I reject these forces; and I pray in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ with thanksgiving. I choose today to follow Paul’s advice when he said, “In everything give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus. Today give me a thankful heart and a grateful attitude in Jesus name. Amen. “ Gratefulness is a characteristic of a prayerful and powerful life.