Sept 24 – Vignettes on Prayer

Christmas for the two young people was lively and happy as they spent time with family and friends but they minds most of the time were elsewhere. Shortly after Christmas the young man phoned the young lady and they talked for over two hours on the phone. When the young lady got off the phone her parents asked her who it was and she said, “A good friend.” She had been wrestling with a decision. Would she go back? This romance was definitely changing the directions of her plans. The reality was she was in love and had been for a long time. She knew the young man had feelings for her but was it enough to stake for future on. She had always been practical and focused. This was changing everything. The lesson we can learn here is when you do not know what to do wait and God will show you in time. You must trust Him and wait for his confirmation.