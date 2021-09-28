Sept 28 – Vignettes on Prayer

I love 1 John 3:8, that says that Jesus came to destroy the works of the devil. John wrote in 1 John 4:4, that greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world. I am so glad that Jesus Christ has given us the victory. So today say this following prayer and get the victory. “Today I bind the spirit of depression, frustration and disillusionment in my life in the name of Jesus. I command all evil unknown forces organized against my life to be scattered and broken in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. I paralyze every activity of physical and spiritual parasites and devourers in my life they will not have any effect on me, my family and world today in the name of Jesus. This is my moment of restoration, healing, forgiveness and miracles in the name of Jesus Christ my Lord. Amen.” You have just bound the enemies against your life and are walking out of your prayer time in freedom in Jesus name.