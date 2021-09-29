Sept 29 – Vignettes on Prayer

What a great scripture this is read what Jeremiah 30:17, says . “For I will restore health to you, and your wounds I will heal,” declares the Lord, “because they have called you an outcast: ‘It is Zion, for whom no one cares!” Pray the following prayer. “I retrieve from the hands of the enemy any of my possessions that I have unknowingly misplace or given away in the name of Jesus. I recover all ground that I have lost in the name of Jesus Christ. I am seated in heaven places in Christ Jesus. I command all damages done to my life by evil tongue, demonic prophecies, witchcraft spells, incantations, personal negative confessions or household wickedness to be repaired and restored in the name of Jesus Christ my Lord. I command right now a seven fold restoration of everything the enemy has taken from me, in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen.” It is time for restoration and repair in the name of Jesus.