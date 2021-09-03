Sept 3 – Vignettes on Prayer

Jesus secured our victory and breakthrough through His death, burial and resurrection. We can claim in prayer these wonderful victories. These series of snap shots are designed through a spoken prayer to secure this for each of us daily. The following declaration does this. “I do in every way stand into the victory of the ascension and the glorification of the Son of God where all principalities and powers were made subject to Him, and I claim my place in Christ victorious with Him over all the enemies of my soul. Blessed Holy Spirit, I pray that You would fill me. Come into my life, break down every idol and cast out every foe. Yes I am thankful, heavenly Father, for the expression of Your will for my daily life as You have shown me in Your Word. I therefore claim all the will of God for today. I desire to follow the promise of Rom 12:1-2 and find the acceptable will of God today in Jesus name. Amen” A great prayer today to secure our victory in Christ for the will of God.