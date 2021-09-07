Sept 7 – Vignettes of Prayer

Over the last series of Vignettes we have been giving your practical prayers that you can pray. These snap shots or short glimpses are design to help you pray scripted prayers. Small but effective prayers as Frank Lambaugh calls them atomic prayers that have the power to briefly but powerfully destroy any hindrances in prayer. Today we release another bomb in prayer. “I affirm, heavenly Father, that You have not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. I break and smash the strongholds of Satan formed against my emotions today, and I give my emotions to You. I smash the strongholds of Satan formed against my will today, and I give my will to You, and choose to make the right decisions of faith. I smash the strongholds of Satan formed against my body today, and I give my body to You, recognizing that I am Your temple; and I rejoice in Your mercy and Your goodness. I thank you Lord today that all weapons formed against me will fail and that in this moment I have your victory and freedom in Jesus name.” Blow apart the attackers today through this prayer.