Sept 8 – Vignettes in Prayer

Paul calls us to examine ourselves in 1 Cor 11:28. Prayer is the best way to do an internal exam. The word reveals the thoughts and intents of our heart and prayer is the avenue in which we deal with them. Once again we give you a prayer to help this process. “Heavenly Father, I pray that now through this day You would quicken me; show me the way that Satan is hindering and tempting and lying and counterfeiting and distorting the truth in my life. Enable me to be the kind of person that would please You. Enable me to be aggressive in prayer. Enable me to be aggressive mentally and to think Your thoughts after You, and to give You Your rightful place in my life. I choose in this moment to honor you, Make me the right decisions, at the right time in the right motive today in Jesus name.” Exam time is now over and time to get on with the will, plan and purpose of God.