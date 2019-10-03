It is Thursday and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 2:2, Paul says, in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world and of the ruler of the kingdom of the air, the spirit who is now at work in those who are disobedient. Paul says that is who you followed but because of Jesus Christ you switch teams. You now follow Jesus Christ and His plans for your life. This is why we need to pray for those who do not follow Christ. They are still in darkness but we have the answer. remember when you tell someone about Jesus Christ you are giving them a chance to be free. So tell them and help them to see the truth that sets them free,