Jan 21 – Seven Stars – Rev 1:16

Vs 16 – Jesus holds in his hand the seven stars. The seven stars were emblems of the ministers of the seven churches to which the apostle was ordered to write, and whom Christ upheld and directed. They are ones to whom this letter would be written. Out of His mouth would be the double edge sword. . The sword represented his justice, and his word, piercing to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, Heb 4:12. This same phrase would be used in the destruction of the armies of the evil one when Christ comes back and destroys the armies of the anti-christ in the battle of Armageddon.

His face was like the sun in all its brilliance, Matthew henry says, “His countenance was like the sun, when it shines clearly and powerfully; its strength too bright and dazzling for mortal eyes to behold.” The Pulpit Commentary says, “It is the “Sun of Righteousness” and “the Light of the world.” The exceptional glory of the Transfiguration has become constant now.” What Jesus showed at that time is now always part of who He is. Jesus right now is the one who can bring light and life into the dark times and places in your life.