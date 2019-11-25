In Ephesians 3:13, Paul states, I ask you, therefore, not to be discouraged because of my sufferings for you, which are your glory. So Paul reminds us that there can be consequences in sharing Christ to our world but that should not discourage us. Those in your world need to hear Jesus Christ because if they do not there will eternal consequences. So today gather your courage and share Jesus with those in your world and do it with confidence and power.