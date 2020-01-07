Jan 7 – Stats on Revelation

Today we are a looking at some statistics of this book. Interesting how the following reveal some powerful things in themselves. Statistics: 66th book of the bible, 22 chapters, 404 verses, 12000 words, 9 questions, 53 verses of history, 10 verses of fulfilled prophecy, 341 verses of unfulfilled prophecy and

83 promises.

The book of Revelation is a revealing of Jesus Christ and events that will happen in the near future. Even though John saw this some 2000 years ago the events portrayed in this book are more up to date than tomorrow`s newspaper.