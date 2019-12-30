Dec 30 – Takes Delight – Psalm 149:4

We are now down to the last two days of the year. In Psalm 149, the psalmist invites the people of God to praise the Lord. Very fitting for the major themes of the Psalms have to do with worship, praise and having a wonderful relationship with God. Today we learn that the Lord delights in His people. The Lord takes great delight in you today. You are the apple of His eye. He loves you. You responded to His love. He crowns all those who humble themselves with salvation. I could write about all the benefits of salvation but we would be here for hours.

God today looks at your through the eyes of love. His love is complete. Throughout this year one of our themes has been that the Lord is good. Another has been that He is unfailing love. Another has been He is faithful. Each theme was brought forward as a reason to praise the Lord. The essence of the Psalms is a guideline to worship. Jesus said if we do not worship the Lord, the rocks and stones will cry out. So today praise the Lord and let the stones be silent.