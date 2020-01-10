Paul writes in 2 Thess 3:1, As for other matters, brothers and sisters, pray for us that the message of the Lord may spread rapidly and be honored, just as it was with you. This is the essence of evangelism. we are to tell others what has happened to us. We are living witnesses of the grace of the Lord. So today tell someone what has happened to you. You overcome by the blood of the lamb and the word of your testimony.