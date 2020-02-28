Job has a great thought for us today in Job 23:10, But he knows the way that I take; when he has tested me, I will come forth as gold. We all go through times of testing but if we react right and ask God for wisdom that test will turn into a testimony. Remember testing is for refinement and refinement brings purity. A great thought and lesson to learn today.
