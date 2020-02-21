Isaiah said in Is 1:19, If you are willing and obedient, you will eat the good things of the land; What a promise you have all the goodness God promise if you obey and be willing. So today make it you aim and goal to be obedient to the Lord. All God is looking for is willingness. Seem pretty straight forward. Do this and you will have the best. So like the commercial says, “Just do it.”
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.