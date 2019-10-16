It is the middle of the week and here is your thought to ponder. In Eph 2:9 Paul says, not by works, so that no one can boast. Your salvation is a gift from God. It is by grace and grace alone. You cannot pull this one off by yourself. So like every gift you just need to receive and enjoy it. You have eternal and abundant life today so enjoy it and release it to others.
