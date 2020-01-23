Jan 23 – The Living One – Rev 1:18

Vs 18 – Jesus then states that He is the living one. He was dead but now He is alive. Jesus is the first born among creation. That same Spirit that raised Christ from the dead will do the same for us. This resurrection reality is forever and forever. Those who believe in Christ will never die. Their mortal body may pass away but they will have eternal life.

Jesus then said he holds the keys of hell and death. Jesus conquered death and those who receive Him as their personal Lord and Savior. “Possessing the “keys of death” means that the risen Christ has control and authority over death. In John 10:17–18, Jesus says, “The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life—only to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I received from my Father.” When Jesus died, He died according to His own timing, when He “gave up his spirit” (John 19:30). Pilate was surprised to hear that Jesus was already dead (Mark 15:44). Jesus, who has the authority over death, had the unique power to give up His spirit and to rise from the dead. Moreover, He has the authority to release His followers from death in order that they may be with Him forever.” (Questions Org.)

Jesus is the living one, who rose from the dead and the results of that is forever. His resurrection secured control over death and hell.