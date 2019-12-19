Dec 19 – The Lord is near – Psalm 145:18

This is such a great verse. The Lord is near to all who call on Him. There is a song hat says the Lord is as close as the mention of His name. He is only a prayer away. When you call on Him he is there. I love that old gospel song that says, “Get in touch with God.” Just pray. David makes this statement because he spent many a day with the Lord. He love to worship, praise and talk to God.

He then gives a powerful truth. To all who call on Him in truth. When we come to God we should be honest with Him and ourselves. Jesus said that one day all would come to the Lord in Spirit and in truth. We are in that day. We have known the truth and it has set us free. Jesus is that truth and he comes to set us free from whatever would try to entangle or bind us. What a great thought when you call on Him, He will answer. When you walk in truth He is near. So today as you go through out this day remember these little truths.