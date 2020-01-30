Jan 30 – The pattern – Rev 2:4

Vs 4 – You will find this the pattern of the message to the churches. He will commend them and then the Lord will tell them what He sees wrong with their situation. To Ephesus they had forgotten their first love. They were now doing church as a form or tradition. When you lose your first love your zeal is replaced by works. You rely more on form, liturgy, tradition and administration than you do on the Lord. The church becomes a mechanism not an organism. It is sad when a church loses its power and zeal and replaced it with other things. This is what had happen to Ephesus. The first generation Christians were gone and the second and third forgot about why the church was as powerful as it was.