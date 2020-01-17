Jan 17 – The voice and write – Rev 1:11-12

Vs 11 – John was instructed to write on a scroll and then send this message or letter to the seven churches in Asia Minor. These churches would have further instruction soon. John was told to tell then what he saw and experience. What John would see would defy imagination. A fantastic reality was about to open up to him. This letter would change everything and everyone who would look at the future. This letter would also answer the question, `what is going to happen in the future.