The winner

It is the middle of the week and here is your thought. In Eph 2:6, Paul says, And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus, What a great blessing you are looking down on all situations. That means you have been made to rise above everything you face. You are better and more powerful than you think. God has raised you up to stand and be victorious today. So do not let things get you done because you are destined to rise above then. Great thought today.