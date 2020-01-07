In John 1:1, John states, In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. So we have this introduction of how powerful the word is. It was with God and is God. This of course is Jesus Christ. He is God with a face. He came so that you and I could have eternal and abundant life. This life you can have moment by moment today. So today give your life to Jesus Christ and live your life to the fullest. There is no life like it.